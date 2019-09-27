fbpx
Judge denies media request for Mueller grand jury materials

Judge denies media request for Mueller grand jury materials

By: The Washington Post Spencer S. Hsu September 27, 2019

WASHINGTON - A federal judge on Thursday denied a news media request to unseal grand jury records cited in special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report, noting an April decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that struck down judges’ “inherent authority” to release such materials when the public interest ...

