Home / News / Jury awards $450,000 to father of Sandy Hook victim in defamation case

Jury awards $450,000 to father of Sandy Hook victim in defamation case

By: The Associated Press Susan Svrluga  October 17, 2019 0

A jury this week awarded $450,000 to a father who has battled conspiracy theorists’ claims that the 2012 shooting death of his son at a Connecticut school was a hoax. In the years since 6-year-old Noah Pozner was killed, Lenny Pozner has tried to stop people from spreading lies about the mass shooting at Sandy Hook ...

