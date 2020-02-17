fbpx
State makes emergency change in siting regulations for wind power projects

By: Special to The Daily Record Diana Louise Carter February 17, 2020 0

The New York state Department of Public Service last week revised its definition of “revision,” making it possible for a company building a wind turbine to modify its approved plans without triggering a new public hearing. An emergency ruling in the state’s Article 10 regulations went into effect Thursday, making some “revisions” into “modifications,” which don’t ...

