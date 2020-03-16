fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Glenn Pezzulo | Barclay Damon LLP

Glenn Pezzulo | Barclay Damon LLP

By: Daily Record Staff March 16, 2020 0

Attorney Glenn Pezzulo has joined the Rochester office of Barclay Damon LLP as a member of the commercial litigation practice area. Prior to Barclay Damon, Pezzulo was a partner at Culley, Marks, Tanenbaum & Pezzulo LLP. Pezzulo has decades of litigation experience in state and federal courts as well as in arbitration proceedings. In circumstances where ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo