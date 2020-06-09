fbpx
All N.Y. courts open to some extent

By: Bennett Loudon June 9, 2020 0

On Wednesday, all courts in New York state will be in either Phase 1 or 2 of the gradual restoration of in-person operations as the measures imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19 wind down. “We are confident that our approach of incrementally opening the valve to additional in-person activities and courthouse traffic is the smartest ...

