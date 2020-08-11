fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Local court reporter elected vice president of national group

Local court reporter elected vice president of national group

By: Daily Record Staff August 11, 2020 0

Webster resident Meredith A. Bonn has been elected vice president of the National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), which represents stenographic court reporters, captioners and legal videographers. Bonn was elected during the Association’s annual conference, which was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bonn has been a court reporter since 1990 and was named official senior court ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo