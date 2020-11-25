Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / What COVID-19 has taught us about protecting against the next crisis

What COVID-19 has taught us about protecting against the next crisis

By: Special to The Daily Record Jeffrey Harradine November 25, 2020 0

We all know more seven months into this pandemic than we did at the outset, including businesses seeking legal redress for business disruption, breach of contract, insurance protection and business loss. It has been more than five months since my first column considering the contract law doctrines of force majeure, or frustration of purpose, impossibility ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo