Home / News / Court of Claims won’t delay remote trial

Court of Claims won’t delay remote trial

State claimed technology problems

By: Bennett Loudon February 2, 2021 0

The New York State Court of Claims has denied a request from the state Attorney General’s Office to delay a remotely-held trial, claiming that it will be difficult to judge the credibility of witnesses when viewed on a small screen. The plaintiff, Luis Bonilla, is seeking damages from the state for an alleged wrongful conviction. A ...

