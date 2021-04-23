Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Conviction overturned on Brady issue

Conviction overturned on Brady issue

By: Bennett Loudon April 23, 2021 0

A Clinton County judge has vacated a guilty plea in a robbery case because of Brady violations by the prosecution. In May 2017, defendant Rudolph Franklin was indicted on charges of second-degree robbery, second-degree criminal use of a firearm, and fourth-degree grand larceny. Franklin, and another man, Eric B. Schulz, were accused of using a handgun while ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo