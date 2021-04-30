Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New York may ban flame retardant chemicals in furniture, electronics

By: Kevin Oklobzija April 30, 2021 0

New York lawmakers are considering bills that would ban the sale of furniture and electronics containing flame retardant chemicals, and a coalition of manufacturers and business owners recently expressed opposition in a letter to legislators. Various industry associations signed the letter, which featured a collage of logos, including those of the American Chemistry Council, American Foam Association ...

