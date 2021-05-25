Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Identity theft cases booming

Identity theft cases booming

More than 67,000 cases reported in 2020

By: Bennett Loudon May 25, 2021 0

The number of identity theft cases in New York state reached a record level in last year, according to a new report from the office of New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. There were more than 67,000 identity theft complaints statewide last year — 85% more than 2019, and more than four times the total ...

