Home / News / Rochester attorney leads state bar

Rochester attorney leads state bar

By: Bennett Loudon June 2, 2021 0

Rochester attorney T. Andrew Brown is the 124th president of the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA). Brown will serve a one-year term as president, succeeding Scott M. Karson of Stony Brook. Brown was sworn in by New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore last week in a private ceremony in the Richardson Courtroom at the Court of Appeals. “The events of ...

