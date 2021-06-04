Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
US taps groups to pick asylum-seekers to allow into country

By: The Associated Press ELLIOT SPAGAT and JULIE WATSON June 4, 2021 0

SAN DIEGO — The Biden administration has quietly tasked six humanitarian groups with recommending which migrants should be allowed to stay in the U.S. instead of being rapidly expelled from the country under federal pandemic-related powers that block people from seeking asylum. The groups will determine who is most vulnerable in Mexico, and their criteria has ...

