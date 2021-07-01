Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 1-2-3, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 1-2-3, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 1, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 1, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT BRIGMAN, ARIANA Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK CIVIL RECOVERIES BUREAU BROOKS, LATOYA NICOLE Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK CIVIL RECOVERIES BUREAU BROWN, DOMINIQUE JORDAN Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK CIVIL RECOVERIES BUREAU DAVIS, ZACHARY P Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK CIVIL RECOVERIES BUREAU DOOLITTLE, DEVIN A Favor: BRISENO, ADRIANA M GUMBERTS, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo