Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 26-27-28-29, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 26-27-28-29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 26, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT WILLIAMS, CURTIS JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WILLIAMS, JANAI Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WILLIAMS, JEREMY A Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WILLIAMS, TERRENCE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WILLIAMSON, DAEZHON D Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WOMACK, ANTHONY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE WOMACK, ANTHONY Favor: COMMISSIONER ...

