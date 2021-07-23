Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / New trial granted in Staten Island sexual abuse case

New trial granted in Staten Island sexual abuse case

By: Bennett Loudon July 23, 2021 0

A state appeals court has granted a new trial to a man convicted in Staten Island of sex abuse because a barely audible recording was admitted into evidence.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo