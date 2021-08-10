Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE August 10, 2021 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the pandemic's peak. In a televised address, the 63-year-old Democrat emphatically denied intentionally showing any disrespect toward ...

