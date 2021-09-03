Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Andrew Glidden | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2021 0

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces the addition of Andrew Glidden as an associate in the Securities & Capital Markets practice. Glidden advises technology companies, particularly in the blockchain sector, on a wide range of matters and he also advises publicly held and private companies in federal and state securities law compliance, stock exchange listing requirements ...

