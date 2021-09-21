Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / GRAWA to hold installation dinner

GRAWA to hold installation dinner

Stacey Trien is current president

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2021 0

Stacey Trien and the new board of directors of the Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys will be recognized at an installation dinner on Wednesday at the Woodcliff Hotel & Spa. This in-person event comes almost four months after the leaders were officially sworn-in to begin their work despite on-going pandemic obstacles. As a chapter of the ...

