Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 2, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff September 24, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded September 2, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT DIEHL, MICHAEL J Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: SCULLY, JAMES PAUL Amount: $3,150.10 EDWARDS, JAMES J Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: SCULLY, JAMES PAUL Amount: $6,334.85 ELLIS, RONICCA 250 AUGUSTINE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: ROCHESTER ELITE HOUSING LLC Attorney: SEAL P WILLIAMS ESQ Amount: $15,750.00 Jesse, Vickie L Favor: CAVALRY SPV I LLC Attorney: GIRVIN & FERLAZZO PC Amount: ...

