Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 14, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 14, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY FRANCISCO, CHRISTINE M Appoints: FRANCISCO, GARY E HAVILAND, PHYLLIS M Appoints: HAVILAND, RICHARD D HSBC BANK USA NA Appoints: WELLS FARGO BANK NA US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: NEWREZ LLC US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: NEWREZ LLC

