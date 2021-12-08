Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / Judge denies state’s motion to dismiss inmate lawsuit

Judge denies state’s motion to dismiss inmate lawsuit

Inmates claim they were assaulted by guards

By: Bennett Loudon December 8, 2021 0

A New York State Court of Claims judge has denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by 33 inmates who claim they were terrorized by guards.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo