Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded December 2, 2021 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT a/k/a Kimberly Ann Foster a/k/a Kim Foster a/k/a Kimberly A. Foster a/k/a Kimberly Ann Stevens a/k/a Kim Ann Stevens et ano Favor: LEGAL SERVICING LLC Amount: AKA THERESA OSCHMANN et ano Favor: AMERICAN EXPRESS NATIONAL BANK Amount: Algarin, Albert A. Favor: LEXINGTON AVENUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: BENJAMIN, ERIC Favor: CAPITAL ONE ...

