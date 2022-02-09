MCBA President’s Message: First Wellness Winterfest a snowy success

There’s nothing like us all coming together. And our first annual MCBA Wellness Winterfest at Mendon Ponds Park last Saturday gave us the chance to do just that.

Sponsored by the MCBA Health & Well-Being Programming Committee, the MCBA Young Lawyers Section, the GRAWA Women’s Health Committee, and the Rochester Black Bar Association, I was excited to see how many people showed up.

Some brought their spouses. Some brought their kids. Some brought their friends.

A whole bunch of us went snowshoeing, like Jere Fletcher, Sarah Lobe, Jill Paperno, Eileen Buholtz, Joan Kohout, Jim Hinman, Scott Forsyth and even me (using the snowshoes that have been collecting dust in my garage for the last 10 years). Many thanks to the fabulous folks from REI for showing us all how to put the snowshoes on and then how to walk in them without falling. It was a lot easier than I thought!

Some of us went cross-country skiing, like Phil Hurwitz.

Some of us went sledding, like Rebecca Graff and her family.

Some of us simply hiked the landscape, like Sandra Williams, Maritza Buitrago, David Ross and Kevin Ryan.

Beforehand, we wondered what we’d do if there wasn’t any snow, but Mother Nature came through in a big way, delivering a foot of fluffy snow on cue the day before. And then she gave us a beautiful sunny day to make all of that snow glisten. It was absolutely gorgeous.

And while it was cold (really, really cold), the smell of the campfire was comforting, and the hot chocolate, coffee and sugar cookies shaped like snowflakes were ever so yummy.

But the best part of all was that we had a chance to visit with one another. We chatted and caught up on each other’s lives. (Even with masks on).

And that’s what our bar associations here in Rochester are all about, right? Comradery and followship. Lawyers watching out for each other. And lawyers taking an interest in each other’s lives.

I arrived late and I was really anxious as I was driving there. All I could think about was how late I was going to be, and the like. But once I arrived and saw my friends and the beautiful scenery, all that anxiety went away. Sometimes, we just need to take a break from the hustle and bustle of our busy lives and give ourselves a break.

For those of you who couldn’t make it last weekend, don’t worry. We have another gathering planned for the Public Market on Saturday, March 19. Meet us for coffee at Best Coffee at the Market at 7:30 a.m. and then walk the market with us starting at 8 a.m. Come join us and maybe buy a loaf of bread or some veggies or some cheese for dinner that night. You’ll have plenty of time left in the day for your errands, the kids, the gym or Saturday morning work hours.

Finally, I want to offer my thanks to Jere Fletcher, Rebecca Graf, Liz Novak and everyone on the MCBA Health & Well-Being Programming Committee not only for their hard work, but also for reminding us all what’s really important …

Be sure to take a break every now and then to enjoy nature and your friends.

Bradley Kammholz is the 2021-22 President of the Monroe County Bar Association and is a partner at Kammholz Rossi PLLC. He can be reached at brad@kammholzrossi.com.