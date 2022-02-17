Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Chief Judge delivers annual address

Chief Judge delivers annual address

DiFiore calls for increased pay for assigned counsels

By: Bennett Loudon February 17, 2022 0

In the annual State of the Judiciary speech Wednesday, New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFore talked about pandemic-related challenges still facing the court system, the progress made in the past year, and the challenge of eliminating barriers to equal justice and creating a fair, inclusive workplace. “We continue to navigate our way through this historic ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo