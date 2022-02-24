Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 25, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 25, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded January 25, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT MY MANICURE 115 SULLYS TRAIL SUITE 9, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - AU, SABRINA 1344 ALDERMAN ROAD, PALMYRA NY 14522 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE BOTANICA LA TIA 856 PORTLAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - PAREDES, ANIEL D 2494 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo