Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Commentary: Local study shows parent education reduces family strife, court disputes

Commentary: Local study shows parent education reduces family strife, court disputes

By: Special to The Daily Record HON. RICHARD DOLLINGER (Ret.), DR. PATRICIA GATLIN and DR. RACHEL JORDAN March 2, 2022 0

Parent education for couples involved in family disputes works. As lawyers, judges and educators, we have long known that parent education can ease conflicts in families and promote reasonable family-based solutions to divorce, custody, visitation and other family disputes. Now there is new proof that it works from data gathered by the Mental Health Counseling Program and ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo