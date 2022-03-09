Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Evidence suppressed in grand larceny case

Evidence suppressed in grand larceny case

Warrant was not executed in 10 days

By: Bennett Loudon March 9, 2022 0

A state Supreme Court justice in New York City has suppressed evidence in a grand larceny case because a search warrant was not executed within the required 10-day period. Defendant Lawrence Tonner was indicted for third-degree grand larceny. According to an affidavit filed in support of a search warrant in the case, Tonner worked for Shamco ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo