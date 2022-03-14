Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Settlement reached in False Claims Act suit

Settlement reached in False Claims Act suit

Whistleblower to get $1.6 million

By: Bennett Loudon March 14, 2022 0

YRC Freight Inc., Roadway Express Inc. and Yellow Transportation Inc., will pay about $6.85 million to resolve allegations they overcharged the Department of Defense for hauling military freight. In a lawsuit filed under the False Claims Act, the companies also were accused of making false statements to hide the misconduct. The defendants contracted with DOD to ship ...

