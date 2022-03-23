Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / Town justice in Cattaraugus County resigns amid accusations

Town justice in Cattaraugus County resigns amid accusations

By: Bennett Loudon March 23, 2022 0

A town justice in Cattaraugus County has resigned after the start of an investigation into allegedly improper conduct.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo