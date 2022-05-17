Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / 5LINX defendant seeks end to post-release supervision

5LINX defendant seeks end to post-release supervision

Federal judge denies Craig Jerabeck's request

By: Bennett Loudon May 17, 2022 0

Two of the three defendants in the 5LINX fraud case have asked for an early end to the post-release supervision portion of their sentence. One has been denied and the other request is still pending. The trio of Jason Guck, Craig Jerabeck and Jeb Tyler pleaded guilty to fraud and tax evasion. Jerabeck and Tyler were sentenced ...

