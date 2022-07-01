Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 23, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 23, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff July 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 23, 2022         113 NOT PROVIDED BARNES, LOUIS Property Address: 12 CASIMIR CIRCLE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $180,000.00 BEISHEIM, JOHN C & BEISHEIM, SARAH Property Address: 1695 HIGHLAND AVE, NY Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Amount: $310,000.00 CHUBB, FAWN Property Address: 13 VILLA STREET, , NY 14606, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ...

