Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Commentary: Tips for divorced or separated parents worried about paying for child’s college education

Commentary: Tips for divorced or separated parents worried about paying for child’s college education

By: Special to The Daily Record PAUL TORTORA August 17, 2022 0

One of the most significant events in a young person's life is the decision to go to college. However, if you are a divorced or separated parent, you might be uncertain about what obligations may exist to cover the cost of your child's college expenses. How will tuition costs be divided? Who will pay for ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo