Second Circuit – Motion to quash: American Plan Administrators v. S. Broward Hospital District

By: Daily Record Staff September 8, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Motion to quash Transfer order – Appealable American Plan Administrators v. S. Broward Hospital District 22-37-cv Judges Pooler, Lohier, and Nardini Background: At issue is whether an order transferring a motion to quash a third-party subpoena to the court that issued the subpoena is immediately appealable under the collateral order doctrine or ...

