Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded August 19-23, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded August 19-23, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 22, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded August 19, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT BREWER, JACQUAVIA D 118 JEFFERSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $200.00 BRITO, ELIEZER 36 SHARON DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $330.00 BROWN, ANTHONY A 163 MASCOT DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: PARMA TOWN COURT Amount: $285.00 BROWN, JEREMY M 14 VELOX STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: ...

