Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Commentary: What are the requirements for prenuptial agreements in New York?

Commentary: What are the requirements for prenuptial agreements in New York?

By: Special to The Daily Record MICHAEL BELSKY November 28, 2022 0

Getting married is a big decision that should not be taken lightly. It’s important to understand that this is not just a union of two people but an economic partnership as well. Marrying couples in New York may want to consider working with a family law attorney to draft a prenuptial agreement in order for ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo