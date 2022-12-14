Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Commentary: NY Education Department requires school districts to replace Native American mascots or obtain tribe approval

Commentary: NY Education Department requires school districts to replace Native American mascots or obtain tribe approval

By: Special to The Daily Record AMANDA L. LOWE, SAMUEL BORBOR-SAWYER and EMMA P. MURPHY December 14, 2022 0

The New York State Education Department recently issued a letter stating that public school districts must “affirmatively commit to replacing [their] Native American team name[s], logo[s], and/or imagery by the end of the 2022-23 school year” unless they obtain approval from a recognized tribe. School districts that fail to make that commitment or otherwise obtain ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo