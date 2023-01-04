Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Federal court announces grants

By: Daily Record Staff January 4, 2023 0

Chief Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford has announced that the judges of the United States District Court for the Western District of New York have approved $35,000 in grants.

