Home / News / Lippes Mathias merges with Fay Sharpe

Lippes Mathias merges with Fay Sharpe

Buffalo-based law firm adds 20 lawyers

By: Bennett Loudon January 13, 2023 0

The Buffalo-based full-service law firm of Lippes Mathias has combined with Fay Sharpe LLP, a Cleveland-based boutique intellectual property law firm founded in 1884.

