Home / News / New Year’s Eve machete attack suspect pleads not guilty

New Year’s Eve machete attack suspect pleads not guilty

By: The Associated Press February 8, 2023 0

A Maine man charged with attacking police officers with a machete near New York's Times Square on New Year's Eve pleaded not guilty Wednesday to attempted murder and assault charges in a new state indictment. Authorities have said Trevor Thomas Bickford of Wells, Maine, began studying radical Islamic ideology last summer. They say the 19-year-old decided ...

