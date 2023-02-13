Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
What information is needed to draft a prenup in New York? | Commentary

What information is needed to draft a prenup in New York? | Commentary

By: Special to The Daily Record BARBARA J. KING February 13, 2023 0

Couples anticipating marriage often view a prenuptial agreement as an infringement on their love and trust for one another. However, it’s worth considering that marriage is more than just a romantic relationship; it is also a legal and economic partnership. Not just that, but statistics bear out that around half of all marriages in the ...

