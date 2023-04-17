Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Assault: People v. Dowdell

Fourth Department – Assault: People v. Dowdell

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Assault Physical injury People v. Dowdell KA 21-01358 Appealed from Cayuga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of assault and promoting prison contraband. The charges arose from an incident wherein the defendant, during a routine pat frisk for contraband outside his cell, retreated into his cell ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo