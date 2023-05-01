Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
No criminal charges for Armory after deaths of 3 concert-goers

No criminal charges for Armory after deaths of 3 concert-goers

By: Kevin Oklobzija May 1, 2023 0

No criminal charges will be filed against the Main Street Armory for the deaths of three people during a panic-sparked crowd surge at a concert back in March. Rhondesia Belton, 33 of Buffalo, Brandy Miller, 35 of Rochester, and Aisha Haskins-Stephens, 35 of Syracuse, were killed during a frenzied stampede on March 8 during a GloRilla ...

