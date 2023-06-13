Avalon promotes COO to CEO role

Avalon, which offers technology-based services like digital forensics, cybersecurity, eDiscovery, and document services, has promoted chief operating officer Jon Bates to the position of chief executive officer.

In his new role, Bates will lead all aspects of Avalon’s operations, particularly focusing on the company’s overall goals of growth, profit, and return on investment.

More specifically, Bates will work with Avalon’s board of directors and top executives to establish short- and long-term objectives and provide regular reports on the status of Avalon’s operations to the board of directors and company staff.

“I am honored to begin this new chapter at Avalon and continue working with this incredible team toward delivering the highest-quality work-product for our clients, transforming the way they do business,” Bates said.

“From litigation support and eDiscovery services to our rapidly growing cybersecurity division, we’re here to provide critical business services that strengthen our clients’ capabilities and contribute to their success. We have exciting plans on the horizon and, together, we will achieve historic growth for our company and our clients,” he said.

Bates first joined Avalon in 2020 as chief operating officer (COO), where he developed and implemented business strategies and policies to help increase market share and generate significant return on investment.

Prior to Avalon, Bates served as vice president at Rochester-based document management firm CloudDOCX IT. Before that he was eastern regional business development manager at InStream, a Nashville-based office workflow solutions and document management technology company.

The role of CEO was previously held by J.P. Midgley, who stepped down from the position in April and will now serve on Avalon’s board of directors and as the company’s corporate strategy director.

Founded in Syracuse in 2000, Avalon has evolved to offer tech services like digital forensics and eDiscovery, as well as niche document services nationwide, including scanning, secure print, and mail, bid management, business process outsourcing and managed office services.

In recent years, the company established Avalon Cyber to help businesses by identifying and managing cyber risk through managed detection and response, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing and incident response.

Avalon has regional offices in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Cleveland, Tampa, Omaha, Detroit, and Phoenix.

