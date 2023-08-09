Facilitating Personal and Professional Connections: a Strength of the Monroe County Bar Association | MCBA President’s Message
One repeating theme I have heard from members throughout my years of involvement with the MCBA is that the association’s social gatherings and networking events are key to making the MCBA a vibrant and relevant association as we look ahead to the future. I couldn’t agree more.
Rochester is one of the most collegial and collaborative legal communities around, and so it makes sense, that our local bar association follows suit, or perhaps it is the reverse: our legal community is collegial and collaborative because of the relationships fostered by MCBA. We care about each other and connect with one another through various legal and community events, bar association meetings, and educational programs. We are able to engage in civil discourse on topics that we may not always agree on. We also have developed long-lasting friendships that go beyond our work life.
When asked about being a member of the MCBA, Solo & Small Practice Committee Chair Katie Markert said: “I joined the MCBA in 2022 and became an active participant with the Solo & Small Practice Committee. I am the proud co-founder of a woman-owned law firm focusing on protection of soft intellectual property (trademark and copyright). We have a global practice with clients located all over the world. My MCBA membership allows me to engage in my local community, interact with local practitioners, and reconnect with old colleagues. I am excited to be the chair of the Solo & Small Practice Committee; please join me when our meetings resume in the fall!”
In addition to MCBA committee and section meetings starting back up in the fall, we have events being planned that will take place throughout the year, all with the intent of bringing people together. These events range from smaller, more familiar gatherings to larger networking and social events, we have something for everyone. We also will continue to collaborate with our friends at GRAWA, RBBA, the Bar Association of Erie County, and other associations around the state.
Here are the upcoming events and gatherings we have planned for August:
We have even more coming in September so be sure to go the mcba.org website and go to “Upcoming Programs & Events” (https://mcba.org/?pg=events) on the homepage. And if you’re not receiving our Tuesday message with all the upcoming events and CLE programs, but would like to, please reach out to [email protected].
I look forward to seeing you at an upcoming event, program, or meeting! If you have an idea for an educational program or social event, please feel free to reach out to me directly.
Enjoy the rest of your summer!
Cassandra C. Rich is the 2023-24 President of the Monroe County Bar Association and is a partner at Barclay Damon LLP. She can be reached at [email protected].
Significant amendments to New York law regarding mandatory overtime for nurses took effect on June 28, 2023. T[...]
August 4, 2023
[caption id="attachment_488843" align="alignleft" width="300"] Nicole Black[/caption] I started writing thi[...]
July 28, 2023
You will be hard pressed today to find someone who does not have an electronic footprint. Whether it’s email[...]
July 21, 2023
[caption id="attachment_468256" align="alignleft" width="300"] Rachel L. Pearlman[/caption] When the Suprem[...]
July 19, 2023
As the legal profession adapts to the digital age, the types of payment methods accepted from clients have lik[...]
July 14, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of NY Daily News.