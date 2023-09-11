Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Disney channels return to Spectrum cable

By: Kevin Oklobzija//September 11, 2023

Disney channels have returned to Spectrum’s cable offerings after The Walt Disney Company and Charter Communications agreed on what both companies say is a “transformative” multi-year distribution agreement.

In reaching a new deal, the majority of Disney’s networks are again available to the approximately 1.5 million Spectrum subscribers across New York, including ESPN, The Disney Channel, National Geographic and FX.

That means tonight’s season opener for the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium can be seen on ESPN, along with the Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli simulcast on ESPN2.

But some channels have been lopped from Spectrum’s cable lineup, including Baby TV, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, FXM, FXX, Nat Geo Wild, and Nat Geo Mundo.

Robert A. Iger, CEO of Disney and Chris Winfrey, president and CEO of Charter, said in a joint statement via news release:

“Our collective goal has always been to build an innovative model for the future. This deal recognizes both the continued value of linear television and the growing popularity of streaming services, while addressing the evolving needs of our consumers.”

Among the changes:

» Disney+ will be provided to Spectrum customers who purchase the TV Select package;

» ESPN+ will be available to TV Select Plus subscribers;

» ESPN’s flagship direct-to-consumer service, when launched, will be part of the TV Select package;

» Charter/Spectrum will offer Disney’s direct-to-consumer services to all customers for purchase at retail rates (which were not disclosed). The services include Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and The Disney Bundle.

The companies also said they will continue to mitigate the effects of unauthorized password sharing.

Last week Gov. Kathy Hochul was demanding Spectrum issue refunds to customers for time the Disney networks were blacked out from Aug. 31 until today. On Monday she said the state will work to ensure the company issues those refunds.

