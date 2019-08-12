Nathan Shoff | Lacy Katzen LLP

Lacy Katzen LLP announces the addition of attorney Nathan Shoff to the firm. Shoff has joined Lacy Katzen’s estate planning and administration practice area group.

With more than a decade of experience, Shoff helps individuals and families plan for their incapacity and death through the effective drafting of health care proxies, living wills, last wills, powers of attorney and revocable and irrevocable trusts. He also assists clients in navigating the complex rules and regulations of the New York State Medicaid program in order to best preserve as many clients’ assets as possible while still obtaining the Medicaid coverage needed to pay for their long-term care.

Shoff is a graduate of the University Of Buffalo School of Law.