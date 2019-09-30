fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Lien on Me: Clean Titles Are Key to Real Estate Deals

Lien on Me: Clean Titles Are Key to Real Estate Deals

By: Special to The Daily Record Donald E. Snyder, Jr. September 30, 2019 0

Some people may think of title examiners as having personalities similar to some of the characters on the show “The Big Bang Theory,” however, having a good title is one of the most important aspects of any real estate transaction. Examination and clearance of real estate titles is interesting because it involves having a familiarity ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo