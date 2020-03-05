fbpx
Courtney Merriman | Barclay Damon LLP

By: Bennett Loudon March 5, 2020 0

Courtney Merriman, a partner at Barclay Damon LLP, will replace Connie Cahill, deputy managing partner, as co-chair of the firm’s Women’s Forum alongside Carol Snider, mass and toxic torts practice area chair. The move is due in part to Cahill’s planned elevation to managing partner of the firm at the end of the year. Merriman is a member ...

