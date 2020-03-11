fbpx
MCBA President’s Message: His legacy will endure: Hon. Michael A. Telesca

By: Carolyn Nussbaum March 11, 2020 0

Last week, we lost a hometown hero and legal legend — U.S. District Judge Michael Telesca. It is hard to find a lawyer in Rochester who does not have a story about how Judge Telesca said or did something kind and inspirational that has stuck with them and made them a better person or a better ...

